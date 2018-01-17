Pinewood alum Katelyn Dambaugh prepares for LPGA season

A walk toward a dream is what Katelyn Dambaugh made last year as she went up to be presented with her LPGA tour card.

"It took a while for it to sink in, really." Dambaugh said when she visited the Live 5 studio last week. "To be able to hold it, the card is this big. It's huge. So it was pretty crazy."

Her first tournament is less than two weeks away and there might be a realization moment right before.

"I'm sure that's going to happen. I'm 100 percent positive that's going to happen."

Good thing for her the University of South Carolina prepared her well.

"I don't think I'd be at the level I am now if I didn't go there."

She'll be going here, there and everywhere-the first four tournaments are outside the U-S.

"I've left the country once to go to Mexico for the World Am. I start off going to the Bahamas and Australia."

Wherever she goes the Goose Creek girl stays true to her roots.

"You know, I always like to represent Charleston and my home. It's where I've always been and this will always be home for me."

Speaking of which, the U.S. Women's open is here in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston.

"That would be pretty amazing. I played in the U.S. Amateur when it was here in 2013. So playing in the open in Charleston..that would probably be at the top of my list."

Rising to the top is just what Dambaugh does.

"Yeah I've been reflecting on it a lot and it's just crazy to think about where I started to where I am now."