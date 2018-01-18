4th annual Charleston Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday

It's been called the first true American music and America's original art form. This weekend will offer the opportunity to celebrate it as trumpets, pianos and basses echo through the streets of the peninsula.

The fourth annual Charleston Jazz Festival begins Thursday night at the Charleston Music Hall. The event includes many different types of Jazz which can be heard at different venues in downtown Charleston.

The music of Disney and Frank Sinatra will be honored during the festival and Kenny G performs at the Gaillard Center on Saturday.

The organizers stress the importance of local artists and on the final day of the event with performances from up and coming jazz artists including the School of the Arts Jazz Band and the Charleston All-Star youth Jazz Orchestra. It's free for students and children Sunday and adults are $5.

Ticket prices and locations vary for different performances throughout the weekend.

