Tips on how to soothe a sore throat

Sore throats not only irritating but can be a sign of more severe health issues.



Most sore throats are usually triggered by the common cold or flu, but the cold, dry air can also be a factor.



Experts say gargling with salt water can be an effective way to ease a sore throat. As salt dries moisture and can prevent bacteria from growing.



Soothe your irritated throat by staying hydrated to thin mucus.Hot liquids such as tea and broth are good choices, because the warmth soothes pain.



Adding honey to your tea or other warm drinks may also help.Honey has known antimicrobial properties, which speeds healing.



Studies in children have shown that honey is better than popular over-the-counter cough suppressants. Keep the throat moist by sucking on a piece of hard candy or a medicated lozenge that can have a numbing effect.



If your sore throat is severe, accompanied by a fever or swollen glands, you might have a bacterial infection and should see a doctor.



