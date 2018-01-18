Charleston Riverdogs helping CCSD students 'Read Around The Bases'

Young students in the Charleston County School District will enjoy a fun reading program starting Monday.

They will “read” their way to Riley Park this semester through “Reading Around the Bases."

The program is a joint initiative between the Charleston RiverDogs and the Charleston County School District.

“Reading Around the Bases” started last school year as a way to encourage literacy.

The RiverDogs, the Lowcountry’s minor league baseball team, and South Atlantic League affiliate of the 27-time World Series Champion New York Yankees, is excited to help CCSD generate excitement for reading with second graders again, according to a news release from the school district.

On Monday, 18 elementary schools throughout Charleston County will start a 12-week baseball-themed incentive program.

Each student will receive a reading challenge packet that includes a scorecard, tracking sheet, and a personal baseball card.

To move around on the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages; 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run.

Students also earn points for their class depending on how far they advance on the scorecard. Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools in the district throughout the 12-week program.

