Search for Waffle House armed robbery suspects leads to Berkeley Co. school lockdown

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

An armed robbery at a Waffle House in Walterboro has led to a lockdown of an elementary school in Pineville.

Officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to the Waffle House in the 1600 block of Bells Highway at 4:45 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. The Sumter police department saw a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the suspects and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from officers and later wrecked in Berkeley County where the suspects fled on foot. The search for the suspects remains active.

J.K. Gourdin Elementary School went on lockdown at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Berkeley County School District spokesperson Cicely McCray. 

Two masked men entered the Waffle House with firearms and demanded money according to the Walterboro police department. A citizen later said he saw two men in hoodies get into a dark color newer body Chevy Camaro. The scene was processed and the incident is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

