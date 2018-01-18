Search for Walterboro armed robbery suspects leads to chase, search in Berkeley County

The Lowcountry is seeing a jump when it comes to the number of parents that are vaccinating their babies.More >>
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has seen a nearly 50% decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions, according to new data released Monday.More >>
The search continues for two suspects investigators say robbed a Walterboro Waffle House, then led authorities on a chase from Santee into Berkeley County.More >>
Lowcountry native and actress on Showtime’s Shameless, Shanola Hampton recently received a high honor at a star-studded Hollywood gala.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a shed fire in North Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
