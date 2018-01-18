5 Around Town, Comedy, Jazz, Taste of Folly, and Professional Bull Riders

Get ready to laugh, eat, chill or having a bucking good time around the Lowcountry this weekend.

Charleston Comedy Festival

Get ready to laugh at the 15th annual Charleston Comedy Festival.

The Charleston laugh-a-thon features more than a dozen shows at four venues from Wednesday to Saturday. MTV and Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn is the weekend headliner. His show at the Sottile Theatre is Saturday at 7 p.m.

Host venue Theatre 99 will hold a majority of the performances, including the finale on Saturday, called Festival Funhouse. The $8 tickets for the final show will feature sketch, musical, and improv. For a full festival schedule and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Charleston Jazz Fest

The first truly American music and America's original art form will be celebrated in Charleston this weekend.

The fourth annual Charleston Jazz Festival features different types of Jazz at various locations around downtown Charleston. The music of Disney and Frank Sinatra will be honored during the festival and Kenny G performs at the Gaillard Center on Saturday. Click here for more details.

Taste of Folly

The best food and drinks from the Edge of America will be showcased at the annual Taste of Folly this weekend.

The food and drink festival features a street party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The street festival will include food samples for purchase, entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and activities for kids.

The Taste Street Festival is also full of competitions. This includes a chili cook-off starting at 11 a.m., a hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m., an oyster shucking contest at 1:30 p.m. and the Server Olympics throughout the day.

Admission to the street festival is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. It's free for children 12 and younger and to all Folly residents with a valid drivers license. Click here for more details.

Miss Summerville & Miss North Charleston Pageant

Four young ladies will be crowned Saturday night with the chance to go on to compete at Miss South Carolina.



The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Pageant starts at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall at Pinewood Prep School. Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 24 are vying for the titles of Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston & Miss North Charleston Teen.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children younger than five. Click here for more information.

Professional Bull Riders

Professional Bull Riders will try to hang on for eight seconds Saturday night in North Charleston.

Eight seconds may not sound like a lot, but that's what it takes for a qualified ride. The so-called "Toughest Sport on Dirt" hits the floor of the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m. The P.B.R. Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour rolls into the Lowcountry for one-night-only.

The doors to the Coliseum open at 6 p.m. Parking is $10, cash only. Tickets range from $15 to $125. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

College of Charleston vs Citadel Hockey

The rivalry between The Citadel and College of Charleston will heat up the ice this weekend.

The Cougars face the Bulldogs on Saturday for Senior Night at the Carolina Ice Palace. As the final game of the season, College of Charleston is hoping for a good crowd to honor its seniors. Admission is free and the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. For more on CofC Hockey, click here and learn more about Citadel Hockey here.

Charleston Restaurant Week

Charleston Restaurant Week wraps up twelve days of menu specials and dining deals on Sunday.

More than 100 restaurants feature special dining options to entice locals and visitors alike. The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association coordinates the biannual event in January and September. Click here for more information on participating restaurants and menus.

