N. Charleston community spends Thursday morning without water

Some N. Charleston residents were without water for a period of time Thursday. (Source: Pixabay)

An area of North Charleston was without water Thursday morning and a boil water advisory remains in effect for areas of the city.

Charleston Water System said they placed water buffalos at both entrances to the Rosemont community at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials also delivered bottled water from door-to-door.

Two people said they had been without water since 4 p.m. Wednesday. CWS said the water was back on in the area as of 10:18 a.m.

