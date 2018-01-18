Coroner identifies teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting

Crews on scene of a reported shooting in North Charleston (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

Authorities have identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting in North Charleston.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 15-year-old Derrick Grant from Charleston died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Celestial Court where officers found a man inside a car with gunshot wounds.

The owner of the vehicle was nearby, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The owner said he received information that his stolen vehicle was in the area and he confronted the person in the vehicle, investigators said. The owner then fired shots at the subject in the vehicle who later died from his injuries, a report states.

The owner was detained at the scene, police say.

The vehicle, a 2013 Navy blue Hyundai Sonata, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue.

The man reporting the theft said he left his car unlocked with keys in the ignition for just a moment before another man drove away with it.

As of Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed and the incident remained under investigation.

