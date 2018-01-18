Pig shows up at Lowcountry home, attempts to attack mother, daughter

A mother and daughter trip to town turned into an unexpected confrontation after a pig showed up at their Lowcountry home.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at a home in Islandton where a woman said she and her mother were leaving their home to go to town.

A report states the mother was unaware of a pig, which was at the bottom of the steps near the porch, until she was in the yard which at that time the animal began coming towards her.

The mother said she became afraid and headed outside a gate towards a car. The pig then began acting aggressive towards her.

"The victim panicked and got out of the yard and closed the gate," CCSO officials said.

At that point, the daughter said when she tried to get the pig out of the yard, the animal tried "to get her." She said the animal then urinated all over her son's boots and floor mats from her car.

The victims told a responding deputy that this has been an ongoing issue between them and their neighbor for two years.

