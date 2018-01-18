Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish shed fire in North Charleston

Crews on the scene of the fire. (Source: Live 5 News) Crews on the scene of the fire. (Source: Live 5 News)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a shed fire in North Charleston Thursday afternoon. 

It's in the area of Dundrum Street near Dorchester Road. 

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the incident. 

An emergency call for the fire came in at 4:20 p.m. 

