N. Charleston man charged with claiming winnings from stolen lottery tickets

A North Charleston man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to claim winnings from stolen lottery tickets.

Kinyard Maurice Sheppard, 27, is charged with five counts of falsely making, altering, forging, uttering, passing or counterfeiting a lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry. Each count is a felony and carries a penalty of a fine of up to $50,000, up to five years in prison or both.

SLED agents investigated the case at the request of the South Carolina Education Lottery Commission.

Sheppard was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

