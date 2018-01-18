Local actress receives award at star studded Hollywood gala

Lowcountry native and actress on Showtime’s Shameless, Shanola Hampton recently received a high honor at a star-studded Hollywood gala.

Hampton was named the Art of Elysium’s Spirit of Elysium honoree, one night before the Golden Globe awards.

The annual award is presented to an artist who “lives their life in a state of constant creativity, in a constant search personal and spiritual growth and in constant service to others.”

Hampton’s family members who currently live in the Lowcountry traveled to Santa Monica to celebrate with her.

Hampton might be most recognizable to locals as the spokesperson in commercials for her father’s car dealership, Gralin Hampton Auto Sales in Summerville.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.