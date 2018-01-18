Power restored after widespread outage in Clinton

Crews working to repair widespread power outage in Clinton (FOX Carolina/ 1/18/18)

Crews working to repair widespread power outage in Clinton (FOX Carolina/ 1/18/18)

Crews working to repair widespread power outage in Clinton (FOX Carolina/ 1/18/18)

Crews working to repair widespread power outage in Clinton (FOX Carolina/ 1/18/18)

Clinton Police said the city experienced a widespread power outage on Thursday.

According to Clinton Police Chief Robin Morse, the power went out around 7:30 a.m.

Chief Morse said a transformer had to be replaced at the substation.

The police station at 404 North Broad Street was being used as a warming station, Chief Morse said.

Public Safety officials announced around 9:30 p.m. that power had been restored in the city.

MORE NEWS: Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots teen in Ohio courtroom

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.