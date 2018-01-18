TAKE A STAND: Brantley Thomas Embezzlement Plea

Brantley Thomas pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking $800,000 from the Berkeley Co. School District. (Source: Berkeley County School District)

It’s taken almost a year, but Brantley Thomas has had his day in court and pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking $800,000 from the Berkeley County School District.

After he was fired as CFO last February, it was first believed Thomas had taken $400,000. That soon grew to $800,000.

Officials now say he could have taken even more.

His scheme involved fraud, embezzlement and money laundering. Thomas used the money for things like buying property, overseas travel and membership to a private club.

Some of the money he took came from federal grants that should have gone to programs for special education students. His attorney says he’s paid back $470,000.

Good for him.

Even if he pays back every penny, which he is required to do, Brantley Thomas should still go to prison for a long time.

