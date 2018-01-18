Families of inmates killed at South Carolina prison sue state

Officials with the Charleston Water System have lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for most customers in a portion of the neck area of North Charleston.More >>
Officials with the Charleston Water System have lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for most customers in a portion of the neck area of North Charleston.More >>
A group of 15 Citadel cadets are preparing to sail out of Charleston harbor to experience a semester at sea.More >>
A group of 15 Citadel cadets are preparing to sail out of Charleston harbor to experience a semester at sea.More >>
The weather might be a little too cold to justify a beach visit in January, but crews are expected to bring tons of sand back to Folly Beach that was lost to hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Irma starting in March.More >>
The weather might be a little too cold to justify a beach visit in January, but crews are expected to bring tons of sand back to Folly Beach that was lost to hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Irma starting in March.More >>
The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project took another step toward completion Thursday night.More >>
The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project took another step toward completion Thursday night.More >>
A Colleton County woman who was arrested in January for allegedly kidnapping a baby and raising it as her own is due in court Friday for the second time this week.More >>
A Colleton County woman who was arrested in January for allegedly kidnapping a baby and raising it as her own is due in court Friday for the second time this week.More >>