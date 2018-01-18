Charleston infant vaccinations on the rise

The Lowcountry is seeing a jump when it comes to the number of parents that are vaccinating their babies.

Blue Cross Blue Shield released a new study Wednesday that examines childhood vaccinations across the country.

The state of South Carolina is on a steady increase for 7-series vaccinations with children under 3-years-old at 6.9% from 2010 to 2013.

To see the study in its entirety, click this link.

The City of Charleston has seen a 7% increase in that time frame and Charleston County is up 14.5%.

"We see a lot of disease that could be prevented by vaccinations," MUSC pediatric intensivist Elizabeth Mack said. "You see a lot of the other diseases that are prevented by childhood vaccination series such as measles and mumps."

Mack said it is not only important for children to get vaccinated, it is imperative that adults do so as well.

"If you're child is not able to get immunizations for a medical reason, they need the rest of the community to get vaccinated so these diseases aren't floating around," Mack explained.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield study focused on the 7-series vaccination.

It is a list that started as seven prevention vaccines and has grown over the years.

"Now, at this point, there's a much larger series of vaccines because with science we're able to prevent things," Mack said. "I am thrilled to see an increase in children that are vaccinated, particularly for that infant/childhood series. But we still have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of patients who are not completely immunized and getting preventable illnesses."

