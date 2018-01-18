Sullivan's Island appoints new police chief

The Town of Sullivan's Island appointed Christopher Griffin as the new police chief.

According to town officials, his appointment was approved by members of the Council on Tuesday.

"The appointment marks the successful conclusion of a deliberate and long search process," said town administrator Andy Benke.

Griffin has served as acting chief of the town since Dan Howard resigned in March of 2017.

A press release states Griffin has 23 years of law enforcement experience with 21 years of service at the Town of Sullivan's Island.

"Prior to serving as acting chief, Griffin was the department lieutenant responsible for managing daily operations," town officials said.

