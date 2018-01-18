Colleton Co. deputies searching for 'dangerous' Walterboro man

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a Walterboro man who is considered dangerous and has threatened law enforcement in the past.

Authorities are searching for Nyah El Dey of Walterboro who is described as a black male, 5'9," and 180 pounds.

According to CCSO officials, on Tuesday and Wednesday, El Dey sent two vulgar and harassing letters to a circuit court judge.

El Dey was then ordered to appear in court on a rule to show cause and was subsequently sentenced for direct criminal contempt.

"El Dey has a known hatred for all governmental and authoritative figures," CCSO officials said in a statement Thursday night."He has threatened law enforcement in the past and is known to own firearms. El Dey should be considered DANGEROUS and could pose a very real threat if confronted by Law Enforcement."

Deputies say El Dey should be driving a white 2014 Dodge Ram truck with Georgia tag numbers VAZ-702.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-549-2211 or 843-549-6926.

