Police investigating reported robbery at Goose Creek fast food restaurant

Police are investigating a reported robbery at a fast food restaurant in Goose Creek Thursday night.

Officers were seen at the McDonald's on Highway 52.

We've reached out to police for more information.

Authorities also worked a car accident that happened in front of the restaurant during the investigation.

Witnessed a two-car collision in front of McDonalds that just got robbed on Hwy 52 in Goose Creek. EMS just arrived on scene. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/dhrK32xdpr — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) January 19, 2018

