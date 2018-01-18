Mercedes-Benz Van plant kicks off hiring sessions, looking for new workers

The Charleston economy is looking a little brighter with more new jobs coming to the area.

The Mercedes-Benz plant is expanding to include the manufacturing of Mercedes-Benz vans. Once the plant is fully operational, it plans to manufacture an estimated 40,000 vans annually.

The hiring process kicked off Thursday.

1,300 employees will be hired by 2020 with most jobs expected to be filled by the end of the 2018.

“We’re basically tripling our current site size and operation to make the first Sprinter Van entirely in the U.S. for the first time,” Communication Specialist with Mercedes-Benz Alyssa Bean said.

The manufacturing opportunities have been booming in the Lowcountry, and Bean said Mercedes is excited to be a part of that.

Bean also said she wants to encourage people to apply for the new positions.

“We even want to extend that to people who maybe don’t have manufacturing experience but are driven and interest in it,” said Bean. “So that’s why we partnered with Charleston County to provide 100 scholarships for the manufacturing program at Trident Technical College, and that really helps candidates to get the skills they need to start a career in manufacturing.”

“The economic picture in Charleston County looks fabulous at this point," said Economic Development Director of Charleston County Steve Dyke. "We’re obviously a boom town with all the great advantages that entails.”

There are career opportunities for people who don’t have manufacturing experience as well as entry level positions that most could be eligible for with opportunities available to provide those interested with the qualifications they need.

Another Mercedes-Benz pre-employment information meeting will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 at St. John’s High School.

To attend you must enroll here and live in Charleston County.



If you can’t attend, you can also get information here.

Dyke said the new jobs will do more than give a paycheck, but also a boost to the economy.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.