Coastal Carolina Falls at South Alabama

It was another close conference loss for Coastal Carolina, falling at South Alabama 60-57.

It was a game which saw the Chanticleers (7-13, 1-6 SBC) lead by four at halftime and held an eight point lead with less than 13 minutes left, but could not hold the lead in the loss.

Demario Beck led CCU’s offensive efforts with 11 points and Zac Cuthbertson added 10, but they were the only two Chants to reach double digits in a game which saw CCU only shot 33 percent from the field.

It was also another bad effort on the team’s three point field goals only making four-of-25 for 16 percent.

It is not that South Alabama (10-9, 3-3 SBC) shot that much better, shooting 39 percent from the field and only hitting five of its 22 three point attempts, but it was at the free throw line where the difference was made. USA hit 17 of its 24 attempts while the Chants could only get to the line and attempt 15 free throws, making 13.

Jaylen Shaw struggled from the field only scoring six points on two-of-12 shooting and Artur Labinowicz was held to seven points.

USA scored 17 points off CCU’s 16 turnovers and the Chants forced 18 Jaguar turnovers, but only scored 11 points off those.

The Chants trailed by eight points early, but was able to fight back to take a 34-30 into the locker room at halftime.

Beck scored nine first half points followed by six from Coleman.

CCU shot 42 percent from the field and 30 percent on its three point field goals.

The Jags got 11 points from Sikes and six each from Ajayi and Morris. USA shot 41 percent from the field and hit three of its 13 three point field goals. The home team did hit the boards and out rebounded CCU 20-16 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Chants will continue the current Alabama trip with an afternoon game at Troy Saturday, Jan. 20. Game time is set for 4:14 p.m. and is set to be shown live on ESPN3.