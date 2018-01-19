Campbell downs CSU, 62-47

Campbell held Charleston Southern to 31 percent shooting, including a 21 percent clip in the first half, to record a 62-47 win Thursday at Gore Arena.

CSU (6-12, 1-6 Big South) forced 17 turnovers and limited the Big South’s top shooting team to a 44 percent mark but could never get its offense in rhythm. The Bucs went just 6-for-28 from the field in the opening stanza as Campbell (10-9, 4-3 Big South) built a 35-15 halftime lead. The Fighting Camels led by as many as 25 points in the second half before CSU capped the game on a 13-3 run to cut into the final margin.

CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh was pleased with his team’s resolve despite the offensive struggles. The Bucs were without second-leading scorer Travis McConico, who was under the weather and unable to play.

“It was a great effort by our guys defensively, to give up only 62 points and create 17 turnovers on their home court,” Radebaugh said. “We’re making tons of strides on the defensive end because that’s a very difficult system to guard. On the offensive end, it was a struggle again. We simply didn’t make enough shots to win but we put ourselves in a position to compete defensively.”

How It Happened

Both defenses dictated play throughout a methodically played game. CSU held Campbell to a 2-of-9 start from the field to mitigate its own shooting struggles and force a 6-6 tie at the second media timeout.

Campbell found its range for the remainder of the half, sinking nine of its next 16 shots to take command. Damontez Oliver started that surge with a layup and Chris Clemons buried back-to-back three-pointers to vault Campbell ahead 14-6 at the 9:43 mark.

Campbell closed the half on a 9-0 run to push its cushion to 20. Cory Gensler finished the spurt with one of his two first half triples.

CSU closed within 14 on a Deontaye Buskey trey with 13:19 left but could get no closer. Campbell took its largest lead, 59-34, on two Oliver free throws with 3:56 remaining.

Inside the Numbers

Clemons posted his tenth 20-point game of the season and 49th career with 23 points. CSU did a mostly good job containing him, as the dynamic 5-9 guard finished only 5-of-11 from the field. Gensler added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Camels get back over .500 in league play.

Keeling managed to reach double figures for the 26th consecutive game to pace CSU with 12 points. Buskey tallied eight of his career-high 11 points after intermission. The freshman point guard also set new career highs in minutes played (34) and blocked shots (3).

CSU has now forced 15 or more turnovers ten times. Campbell entered play first in the Big South and 23rd nationally in field goal percentage, shooting 49.4 percent through its first 18 games.

Up Next

CSU entertains Gardner-Webb Sunday at the Buc Dome. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.