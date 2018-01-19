Lowcountry woman accused of kidnapping, raising baby as her own set to appear in court

Gloria Williams is facing her second court appearance within a week. (Source: Jacksonville Police Department)

A Colleton County woman who was arrested in January for allegedly kidnapping a baby and raising it as her own is due in court Friday for the second time this week.

Gloria Williams also made an appearance Tuesday in Florida when the media challenged the court for more details regarding the case. Williams attorneys filed a protection order because of the high-profile nature of the case. That order is expected to be discussed on Friday.

She was arrested in January 2017 and charged with kidnapping.

Investigators in Florida determined she had entered a Jacksonville hospital in a nurse's uniform on July 10, 1998 and kidnapped a child. The kidnapping then became a national story.

Kamiyah Mobley was determined to be the abducted child through DNA testing with Williams allegedy using the name Alexis Manigo for the child.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.