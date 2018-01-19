Charleston co. committee approves contractor for Glenn McConnell Pkwy widening project

The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Source: AP

The Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project took another step toward completion Thursday night.

The finance committee approved the contractor for the project, recommending Davis & Floyd, Inc. The county council still has to approve the move as well.

Development plans for the project include widening Glenn McConnell Parkway from Magwood to Bees Ferry Road. Construction is set to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2023 according to Charleston County spokeswoman Kelsey Roland.

The whole project is estimated to cost $25 million, Roland said.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.