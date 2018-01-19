Crews to dredge Folly River, restore tons of sand to east side of Folly Beach

The weather might be a little too cold to justify a beach visit in January, but crews are expected to bring tons of sand back to Folly Beach that was lost to hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew and Irma starting in March.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a $10 million contract to place 750,000 cubic yards of sand on the east side of the beach which will be dredged from the Folly River. Construction is set to begin in March and last through September, but the beach will remain open to the public during the work.

“Both the Corps and our non-federal sponsor for this project, City of Folly Beach, acknowledge that construction during the summer will cause temporary inconveniences to people using these stretches of beach for recreation," Project Manager Wes Wilson said in a statement. "However, beginning the construction project now enables the major, long-term benefits of protecting people and property from storm damage to be realized before the height of hurricane season."

Crews are expected to maintain a 24/7 schedule in order to get the work done on time. Sand will be placed from 8th street east to north of Summer Place Road.

