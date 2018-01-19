Motorcade escorts fallen S.C. detective for autopsy in Charleston

Multiple law enforcement agencies escorted fallen S.C. detective Michael Doty to Charleston for his autopsy. (Source: Live 5)

Det Mike Doty (top left), Sgt. Buddy Brown (top right), Sgt. Randy Clinton (bottom left), and Sgt. Kyle Cummings (bottom right) (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)

A motorcade escorted the body of fallen York County Sheriff's Det. Michael Doty to MUSC Friday. (Source: Live 5)

York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty died Wednesday, a day after being wounded in a shooting. (Source: York Co. Sheriff's Office)

A motorcade of law enforcement officers escorted the body of a fallen York County detective for an autopsy in Charleston.

Detective Michael R. Doty of the York County Sheriff's Office died after being injured Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

The motorcade was originally set to leave MUSC shortly after noon, but the latest word is it will happen closer to 2:30 p.m., according to officers on the scene.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said the decision to conduct Doty's autopsy in Charleston was made by York County Coroner Gast as a show of respect to the family of the well-known detective.

Wooten called Doty's killing a horrible, unnecessary tragedy.

"It has hurt so many people, and it's just hard to get your head around the fact that something of this magnitude can happen," Wooten said. "I'd never be able to say enough how much we owe a debt of gratitude to our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day."

The North Charleston Police Honor Guard was among the law enforcement officers present for the motorcade.

The shooting Tuesday morning happened after deputies responded to a domestic call. Doty died Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center while surrounded with his family, deputies said.

Funeral arrangements were announced Friday morning for Doty. A celebration of his life is planned for Monday at noon in Charlotte.

Doty, an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, was a 12-year veteran with the sheriff's office.

Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were also injured in the shooting, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Cummings was released from the hospital and is recovering, deputies say. Brown was also expected to be OK.

Clinton, a K-9 handler, was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. The K-9 was not struck.

