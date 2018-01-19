Berkeley Co. School District files lawsuit seeking $42.5 million after alleged embezzlement scheme

Brantley Thomas pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking $800,000 from the Berkeley Co. School District. (Source: Berkeley County School District)

The Berkeley County School District filed a lawsuit against its former chief financial officer, insurance companies and consultants over what it called "a series of insidious schemes."

The suit seeks a total of $42.5 million in damages plus punitive damages, interest and attorneys' fees and court costs over attempts to defraud the school district, according to court papers.

The suit names Brantley Thomas, the district's former chief financial officer, and several insurance defendants in what the district says is an attempt to defraud children out of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars over the course of many years.

The district says in the suit that insurance consultants provided Thomas with cover for the schemes and cost the district a total of more than $14.1 million in premiums and consultant fees. It alleges the insurance defendants would provide Thomas with kickbacks in exchange for making sure that certain policies were renewed or purchased.

The suit also states the district is requesting a jury trial and damages totaling more than $42.5 million, or triple the $14 million amount the district claims in fees.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.