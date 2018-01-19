Armed robbery suspect warns employee of plot in bathroom, gets arrested

"You look like a cool dude so I was just letting you know I'm about to rob this place." - Lockwood Anderson (source:Goose Creek Police)

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Goose Creek Thursday in which the suspect told an employee of his plan in the bathroom.

The robbery occurred at around 8 p.m. at the McDonald's located at 109 S. Goose Creek Boulevard, according to Lt. Thomas Hill.

According to the manager of the restaurant, Anderson told her of an overflow in the bathroom and asked her to come help him with the toilet, to which she refused given she is a female.

The manager reportedly sent one of her employees to help Anderson with the overflow in the bathroom while she returned to helping customers.

According to the employee that was instructed to assist Anderson with the reported overflow. He told officers while he was standing in the doorway, Anderson said, "you look like a cool dude so I was just letting you know I'm about to rob this place."

The employee started to back up when Anderson reportedly grabbed him by the arm. He pushed Anderson away and went outside to get help

The manager then explains to officers Anderson came back with a knife wrapped inside of a black jacket and demanded money.

However, as the manager attempted to get the money, Anderson ran from the scene, according to the incident report.

Officers then spoke to a witness who was standing in the parking lot as Anderson left the McDonald's.

He said he heard people yelling that Anderson had just tried to rob them, at which point the witness chased him with his car but lost sight of him behind a nearby pawn shop.

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the location and a canine unit was deployed to track the suspect until he was eventually captured.

Anderson is now awaiting bond hearing.

