Police: Suspect warns employee of armed robbery plot in bathroom, gets arrested

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Goose Creek Thursday in which the suspect told an employee of his plan in the bathroom.

Lockwood Anderson has been arrested following an armed robbery of the McDonald's located at 109 S. Goose Creek Boulevard, according to Lt. Thomas Hill.

Police say the robbery occurred at around 8 p.m.

According to the manager of the restaurant, Anderson told her of an overflow in the bathroom and asked her to come help him with the toilet, to which she refused because she is a female. Instead, she told police she sent one of her employees to help Anderson and returned to helping customers.

The employee told police that while he was standing in the doorway, Anderson said, "You look like a cool dude so I was just letting you know I'm about to rob this place."

When the employee started to back up, Anderson grabbed him by the arm, but the employee pushed Anderson away and went outside to get help, the incident report states.

The manager told police Anderson then came back with a knife wrapped inside of a black jacket and demanded money but fled the scene before the manager could get the money, the report states.

A witness who said he was standing in the parking lot as Anderson left the scene said he heard people yelling that he had just tried to rob them, the report states. The witness said he chased Anderson with his car but lost sight of him behind a nearby pawn shop.

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the location and a canine unit was deployed to track the suspect until he was eventually captured, the report states.

Anderson was being held pending a bond hearing.

