More bike lanes coming to downtown Charleston

The City of Charleston’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee approved a plan on Thursday night that will add more bike lanes to the downtown peninsula.

The committee approved the People Pedal Plan, a comprehensive analysis constructed by Design Division and Charleston Moves.

The study behind the plan began in 2015. The City’s Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said the committee has been reviewing the plans for some time.

The committee’s approval of the plan authorized the City to move forward with implementing suggestions outlined in the original proposal.

The People Pedal Plan emphasizes low cost—not one suggestion requires the relocation of curbs. Most recommendations can be made with paint and a few new signal lights.

The City still has to decide which streets will get bike lanes and other traffic flow changes. Benjamin said people can expect to see bike lanes added to Lockwood Dr., parts of Calhoun St., and other prominent streets on the peninsula.

Benjamin said pedestrians could see new bike lanes downtown in the next few months.

