Spartanburg basketball star Zion Williamson announces college commitment

It's official: Zion Williamson has made his pick to play college ball.

During an 8 p.m. press conference on Saturday, Williamson announced his commitment to the Duke University basketball program.

The 17-year-old senior forward with Spartanburg Day School received offers from numerous top programs including Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, UCLA and North Carolina. He also received offers FROM Clemson and South Carolina, hoping to keep the star athlete in-state.

Named one of the top recruits in the nation by ESPN, Williamson had already decided not to sign with a college team during the early signing period and waited until now to make his decision.

Williamson gained national recognition after leading Spartanburg Day School to a state championship and going viral with a tape of his basketball highlights. He was featured on the front page of the Sports Illustrated website in August 2017 and caught the attention of celebrities like Drake and Steph Curry.

He was also featured on the cover of SLAM magazine in June 2017 and has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Watch Williamson dunk in 360-degrees from Sports Illustrated here:

