Footprints in snow lead deputy to Summerville suspect

Investigators say a man attempting to get away from deputies in Summerville was thwarted after he left footprints in the snow leading authorities right to him.

It all happened on Jan. 3 just before 10 p.m. when Berkeley County deputies responded to the BP gas station on North Main Street for a domestic disturbance.

"When the deputies got there, the male half of the disturbance had fled on foot through the freshly fallen snow," BCSO officials said.

According to a report, the deputies followed the footsteps to a privacy fence and a shed.

"Once the deputy got over the fence, the deputy ordered the person out of the shed and attempted to detain him," the sheriff's office said."The subject fled on foot only to be apprehended after the deputy followed the footsteps in the snow, catching him as he got to the fence."

The sheriff's office said the owner of the shed came out from their home and was adamant about pressing charges for the man entering his shed without permission.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Floyd Wesley Craven III of Moncks Corner.

Additionally, BCSO officials reported that Craven, a female and a third person had been in an Audi in the BP parking lot for more than 24 hours before the incident transpired.

A records check on the Audi showed that it was stolen out of Washington D.C.

Craven was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center, charged with trespassing and evading arrest.

He was granted a PR bond on Jan. 5 and released.

"In the Lowcountry, we do not often get treated to a nice blanket of snow so it is understandable that not everyone knows that when you walk or run through the snow, it will leave tracks," BCSO officials said."After his arrest on January 3rd, Floyd Craven knows this now."

