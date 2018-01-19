N. Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Alaafia Singleton was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10 at approximately 5 p.m., according to an incident report. (Source: Family)

The family of a missing 20-year-old is hoping someone will recognize her and help bring her home.

Alaafia Singleton was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10 at approximately 5 p.m., according to an incident report.

Singleton's mother told police she was last seen walking down Calvert Street toward Spruill Avenue when she turned and said, "I'll be back."

So far, she has not returned home.

Her mother said Singleton has been depressed over the last few weeks but has not been on any medications and does not have any disabilities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.

