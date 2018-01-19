N. Charleston woman waiting for word on missing daughter

Alaafia Singleton was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10 at approximately 5 p.m., according to an incident report. (Source: Family)

The mother of a missing 20-year-old is hoping someone will find her.

Alaafia Singleton was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10 at approximately 5 p.m., according to an incident report.

Her mother, Faith Singleton-Melvin, says Alaafia lives with her and the day she went missing her daughter left her phone at home.

She also says someone texted Alaafia asking her to meet up, but that person said she never came by.

Singleton's mother told police she was last seen walking down Calvert Street toward Spruill Avenue. Alaafia had just got off the phone with her dad.

"I went to the door and said your dad said, 'Don't leave, he's on his way," Singleton-Melvin said. "She turned around and looked at me and said, 'Ma, I'll be back,' and that was the last time I saw her."

Faith says her daughter seemed to be depressed just recently and she offered to get her help.

"It's heartbreaking because I don't know if she's okay, I don't know if someone is holding her against her will, I don't know if she is somewhere helpless or worse," Singleton-Melvin said.

She lights candles in Alaafia's room every night and has filled it with some her daughter's favorites things.

"I know that she loves me, I know she loves me but I just need someone, if they see her, hand her a cell phone, tell her to just call her mother and let her know you're okay," Singleton-Melvin said.

She's trusting in the Lord and praying that Alaafia will return home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.

