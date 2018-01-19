New study released on Berkeley County fire safety

A study was released Friday afternoon on fire safety services in Berkeley County saying more needs to be done to the county's current system.

In a recent Live 5 News investigation, we found one of the biggest issues was the lack of fire hydrants in rural areas.

The new report says contracts with the current fire departments in Berkeley County need to be updated because the way contracts are written currently are causing gaps in dispatch and record keeping.

To see the report in its entirety, click this link.

Right now, funding for departments is based on properties and land in each district.

The study finds this results in staff and equipment shortages in the rural areas of the county.

To combat this, the report proposes imposing a county tax to raise money for fire services in all areas and, also, to redraw district lines based off capabilities and resources.

The report suggests a countywide administration in Berkeley would lead to better insurance ratings and better allocation of resources.

It would consolidate training and equipment but would not take over fire services. It would make credentialing and a records system more consistent for the county. It also suggests creating a county special operations team.

Berkeley County Council will be addressing the new report Monday night at 6 p.m.

