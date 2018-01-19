One dead following car accident in Ridgeville

Authorities say one person is dead following a car accident in Ridgeville Friday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Highway176 and Mudville Road.

Authorities say the car was then struck by a tow truck in the intersection.

The driver inside the sedan died. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

Troopers are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.