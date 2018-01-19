Victim identified in Ridgeville accident involving car, tow truck

The victim in an accident in Ridgeville has been identified.

George Pringle, 83, was pronounced dead on scene according to Berkeley County coroner Bill Salisbury.

According to Highway Patrol, Pringle disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Highway176 and Mudville Road.

Authorities say his car was then struck by a tow truck in the intersection.

Pringle was pinned in the car and wearing a seatbelt, Salisbury said. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

Troopers are continuing the investigation.

