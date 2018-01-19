Charleston Battery announces 2018 schedule

The United Soccer League (USL) released the 2018 regular season schedule Friday afternoon. For the third straight year, the Charleston Battery opens the season at MUSC Health Stadium against FC Cincinnati.

With six new clubs joining the USL, the 2018 schedule has expanded to 34 games set to be played over 31 weeks. The Battery will play three of the Eastern Conference newcomers over the course of two weeks; they’ll visit Atlanta United II on May 16, host Nashville SC on May 26, then travel to Indy Eleven on June 2. Charleston will renew its rivalry with the fourth new team, North Carolina FC (formerly Carolina Railhawks) at MUSC Health Stadium on July 7.

The Battery opens the season with back-to-back games at MUSC Health Stadium, following up the home opener with a match against Penn FC (formerly Harrisburg City Islanders). Charleston finished with a 10-1-5 record and a 14-game unbeaten streak at MUSC Health Stadium in 2017.



The Battery will hit the road for the first time on April 31 as they take on New York Red Bulls II in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Quarterfinal. The visit to New York is the first of three straight road games for the Battery in April.



The Battery ends the season with two straight road games, playing at Atlanta United II on October 7 and at Ottawa Fury FC on October 13. Charleston will close out their home schedule on Saturday, September 29 with the Season Finale + Fireworks presented by MUSC Health.



Prior to the start of the USL season, the Battery will host Carolina Challenge Cup featuring three Major League Soccer teams. The annual preseason tournament is set to take place on February 17, 21, and 24 at MUSC Health Stadium. CCC18 opens with Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC followed by Charleston Battery vs. Minnesota United on the 17th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at tickets.charelstonbattery.com.



The Battery’s 2018 home matches will include a variety of promotions, beginning with Irish Fest + Fireworks for the home opener on March 17. All midweek matches, including day two of Carolina Challenge Cup, will be Dollar Beer Nights at MUSC Health Stadium. A full list of promotions, giveaways, and theme nights will be released in the near future.



All 2018 season ticket plans include 17 USL matches and six Carolina Challenge Cup matches. Fans can purchase 2018 season tickets by calling 843-971-4625. Single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.