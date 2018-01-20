Kitchen fire closes Mount Pleasant restaurant Saturday

A Mount Pleasant restaurant closed its doors on Saturday after a small kitchen fire.

According to a manager at Page's Okra Grill, there was a small kitchen fire Saturday morning.



The manager confirmed a few staff members were hurt from the flames and were taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of the injuries.



Additionally, the manager stated that the restaurant, located off Coleman Boulevard, will be closed on Saturday while they work to figure out what caused the fire.



No word on when they'll reopen.



This is a developing story - check back for updates.







