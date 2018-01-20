Mount Pleasant restaurant reopens after small kitchen fire

A Mount Pleasant restaurant reopened Saturday afternoon after temporarily closing because of a small kitchen fire.

A manager at Page's Okra Grill confirmed a small fire Saturday morning at the restaurant, which is located off Coleman Boulevard.

Page's reopened for supper at 5 p.m., according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page from its owner.

"This morning we had a small fire at our saute station," the post, attributed to the restaurant's owner, Courtney Page, states. "It was important that the staff was okay so I decided to shut down the restaurant, and I personally drove some of my employees to East Cooper to be checked out by professionals."

Page said everyone was OK after the incident and denied rumors of serious damage to the restaurant and injury to employees.

"My amazing crew did what they are trained to do when the worst happens ...they stayed calm and took care of each other," the post states. "Thank you again for your support."

The post stated they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

