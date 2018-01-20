Quantcast

Thousands rally for electoral justice, celebrate Women's March in Charleston

By Brad Streicher, Reporter/MMJ
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

About 2,000 people gathered in Brittlebank Park in downtown Charleston on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of last year’s Women’s March on Washington and to call for electoral justice.

The rally was hosted by the South Carolina chapter of the Women’s March on Washington. Organizers say they spent about a month planning the rally.

“We’re working toward a more reflective democracy,” event organizer Tamika Gadsden said. “We want our governing bodies to look like us and to act in our best interest.”

Several speakers addressed the crowd at Saturday’s rally, including Mayor Tecklenburg, state house representatives and people from Mother Emanuel AME Church. 

The event also celebrated the life and legacy of Septima P. Clark, a Charleston teacher and civil rights activist.

Gadsden said organizers hoped to emphasize that the event was a rally, rather than a protest.

“It’s a celebration,” Gadsden said. “It’s a celebration of a historic march that took place one year ago today.”

