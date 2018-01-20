'Taste of Folly' showcases culinary arts, crafts of Folly Beach

2018's 'Taste of Folly' offered eclectic dishes and fun activities on Folly Beach. (Source: Live 5)

The annual Taste of Folly Festival showcases the eclectic culinary scene of Folly Beach Saturday.

In addition to serving unique dishes, the event featured live cooking demonstrations, area arts and crafts, and fashion vendors.

Contests allowed people to show off their talents in hot dog eating and oyster shucking. There was also a Chili Cook Off and server competition that had Folly Beach waiters performing their serving duties while going through obstacle courses.

Thirteen local bands provided live music as a backdrop for the event, which was held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Center Street.

A cocktail competition originally scheduled for Friday was moved to Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Tides Hotel. Tickets to that event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and include a free sample of all cocktails. Click here to order Cocktail Competition tickets.

The Folly Beach Association of Business hosts the celebration.

Participating restaurants included Blu, Chico Feo, Drop In Bar & Deli, Folly Beach Crab Shack, Locklear’s on Little Oak, Jack of Cups, Loggerhead’s, Pier 101, Rita’s Seaside Grille, Snapper Jack’s, St. James Gate Irish Pub, Surf Bar, Taco Boy, and Woody’s Pizza.

