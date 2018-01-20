Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire

About 2,000 people gathered in Brittlebank Park in downtown Charleston on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of last year’s Women’s March on Washington and to call for electoral justice.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping a family whose home was damaged by a fire.More >>
A Mount Pleasant restaurant reopened Saturday afternoon after temporarily closing because of a small kitchen fire.More >>
The annual Taste of Folly Festival showcases the eclectic culinary scene of Folly Beach Saturday.More >>
Investigators have arrested a suspected North Charleston serial burglar who has been connected to four cases this past month.More >>
