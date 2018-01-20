Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire

The Red Cross is helping a North Charleston family after fire damaged their Scarsdale Avenue home. (Source: AP)

The American Red Cross is helping a family whose home was damaged by a fire.

The fire at a home on Scarsdale Avenue displaced four adults and three children. Red Cross volunteers are providing them with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Red Cross officials say we are entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fire deaths is still very real.

Officials offered the following safety tips when using space heaters:

Space heaters need space: keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains.

Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned.

Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.

It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord.

Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

North Charleston firefighters responded to the fire.

