Zion Williamson commits to Duke

The best player in the state and one of, if not the, best player in the country announced his college decision Saturday: Zion Williamson is headed to Duke.

The Spartanburg Day phenom made it official live on ESPN. There were a handful of schools in the running to land the heralded recruit including South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky

Williamson has been filling gyms with his showstopping dunks and athletic ability.

He said he picked the Blue Devils because of the family atmosphere.