North Charleston, Summerville pageant winners crowned

The new Miss North Charleston and Miss Summerville and three teen winners were crowned Saturday night.

Judges named Carli Drayton as Miss Summerville and Elizabeth McDaniel as Miss North Charleston.

Kathryn Liberstein was named Miss Summerville Teen, Allie Richardson was named Miss North Charleston Teen and Gracie Hicks was named Miss Lowcountry Teen.

Eight ladies competed for the chance to become the next Miss Summerville or Miss North Charleston while 12 teens competed for the teen crowns.

The winners were crowned after competition that included talent, on-stage question and evening gown inside Freedom Hall at Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville.

This year’s Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in late June 2018. The winner of Miss South Carolina will then advance to Miss America in Atlantic City.

The Miss Summerville Scholarship Pageant is an official local preliminary of the Miss South Carolina and Miss America organizations.

