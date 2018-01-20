High school basketball scores (1/20)

Here are several high school basketball scores from around the area Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Phenom Hoop Report Lowcountry Showcase
Porter-Gaud 85, Hartsville 60
Aiken 57, First Baptist 52
Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach) 93, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46
Stall 88, Cathedral Academy 62
Other Action
John Paul II 53, Colleton Prep 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John Paul II 39, Colleton Prep 37
May River 51, Philip Simmons 30
