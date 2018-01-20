High school basketball scores (1/20)

Here are several high school basketball scores from around the area Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Phenom Hoop Report Lowcountry Showcase

Porter-Gaud 85, Hartsville 60

Aiken 57, First Baptist 52

Christian Academy (Myrtle Beach) 93, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Stall 88, Cathedral Academy 62

Other Action

John Paul II 53, Colleton Prep 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

John Paul II 39, Colleton Prep 37

May River 51, Philip Simmons 30