Authorities investigate balloon, powder found in West Ashley mailbox

Charleston Fire and Police responded to a home in West Ashley Saturday night after white powder was found inside a mailbox.

A resident on Timothy Street found a balloon in their mailbox that had a white powdery substance on it, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

After testing the substance, investigators discovered the power was bicarbonate, Francis said. Bicarbonate is a chemical commonly used in antacids.

No arrests were reported.

It was the second incident involving a white powder substance discovered in mailboxes in a week.

The discovery of white powder in 14 mailboxes on Sullivan's Island Tuesday prompted a hazmat situation that closed a portion of I'on Avenue for several hours.

In addition to firefighters and police, a bomb squad and the FBI also responded. Testing revealed that powdery substance was not hazardous.

