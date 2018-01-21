Crews respond to multi-car accident on Folly Road

Emergency crews responded to a traffic accident on Folly Road.

According to Charleston County Sheriff's Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Folly Road and Camp Road shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident and a total of 8 people were transported to a nearby hospital.

The scene has since been cleared. No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

