North Charleston man charged with attempted murder

The North Charleston Police Department have arrested and charged Deangelo Brown with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime.

An altercation occurred with Brown and two victims on the afternoon of January 20 in the 7000 block of Cross Country Road at the D&N Custom Tires & Breaks Auto Performance shop.

Once the altercation escalated, Brown used a handgun to shoot at the victims. As the victims ran away on foot, Brown took the victims' vehicle and fled the scene before being immediately pulled over.

Upon appearing in bond court, two separate $75,000 bonds were set for each Attempted Murder charge. Additionally, a $15,000 bond was set for the Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime charge.

